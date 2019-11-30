Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. File Photo
Southeast Asia

Malaysia uses up US$49 million raised by public to pay towards 1MDB debt

  • Debt at the troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd is currently about 50.5 billion ringgit, or US$12 billion
  • The Hope Fund drew contributions from Malaysians and businesses eager to help pay off the debt
Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 8:03pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. File Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, pictured in 2015. Photo: AP
Politics

1MDB scandal: Jho Low not off the hook despite US$1 billion settlement

  • The US Justice Department says the fugitive Malaysian financier still faces criminal charges in the US, and it will not tolerate its financial system being used for ill gotten gains
  • Low says he is ‘very pleased’ with the comprehensive settlement, which does not constitute an admission of guilt or liability from him
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 10:13pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, pictured in 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.