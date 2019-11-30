Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. File Photo
Malaysia uses up US$49 million raised by public to pay towards 1MDB debt
- Debt at the troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd is currently about 50.5 billion ringgit, or US$12 billion
- The Hope Fund drew contributions from Malaysians and businesses eager to help pay off the debt
Topic | Malaysia
Men walk past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the fund's flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. File Photo
Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, pictured in 2015. Photo: AP
1MDB scandal: Jho Low not off the hook despite US$1 billion settlement
- The US Justice Department says the fugitive Malaysian financier still faces criminal charges in the US, and it will not tolerate its financial system being used for ill gotten gains
- Low says he is ‘very pleased’ with the comprehensive settlement, which does not constitute an admission of guilt or liability from him
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, pictured in 2015. Photo: AP