Villagers evacuate in anticipation of an approaching typhoon in the town of Lagonoy, Camarines Sur province. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

SEA Games could be disrupted as Typhoon Kammuri heads for Philippines, prompting evacuations

  • The storm is expected to pass close to Manila after making landfall late on Monday or early on Tuesday
  • Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year. The country’s deadliest was Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:26pm, 2 Dec, 2019

Villagers evacuate in anticipation of an approaching typhoon in the town of Lagonoy, Camarines Sur province. Photo: EPA
A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
Politics

SEA Games in Rodrigo Duterte’s Philippines likened to Fyre Festival after series of complaints

  • Long waits, poor organisation and incomplete facilities at the competition have garnered complaints and a flurry of coverage
  • While social media users liken the games to the failed Bahamian festival, politicians are more concerned with a bout of finger-pointing over who is responsible
Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles

Alan Robles  

Updated: 5:58am, 27 Nov, 2019

A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
