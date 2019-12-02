Villagers evacuate in anticipation of an approaching typhoon in the town of Lagonoy, Camarines Sur province. Photo: EPA
SEA Games could be disrupted as Typhoon Kammuri heads for Philippines, prompting evacuations
- The storm is expected to pass close to Manila after making landfall late on Monday or early on Tuesday
- Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year. The country’s deadliest was Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013
A man works in front of the athletes’ village inside the New Clark City Sports Complex for the SEA Games in the Philippines. Photo: EPA
SEA Games in Rodrigo Duterte’s Philippines likened to Fyre Festival after series of complaints
- Long waits, poor organisation and incomplete facilities at the competition have garnered complaints and a flurry of coverage
- While social media users liken the games to the failed Bahamian festival, politicians are more concerned with a bout of finger-pointing over who is responsible
