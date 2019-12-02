A man takes pictures of a woman with tattoos during the International Malaysia Tattoo Expo in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
‘Half-naked parades’ at Malaysia tattoo show leave officials outraged
- The Tattoo Malaysia Expo over the weekend drew participants from 35 countries and was supported by the government
- But officials said it violated its standards when pictures of partly naked, heavily inked participants were shared online
Topic | Malaysia
A rainbow pride flag. Photo: Shutterstock
Caned for gay sex: Malaysian men’s punishment condemned by rights group
- Authorities found out about the private event by monitoring messages between the men, then sent 50 officers to detain them, according to a rights group
- Activists say there is a worsening climate for LGBT communities in the Muslim-majority country, which has harsh punishments for same-sex ties
Topic | Malaysia
