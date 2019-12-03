A man cuts through metal reinforcements as rescuers search for victims at a construction site in Siem Reap on Monday. Photo: AFP
Three killed as building collapses at Cambodian pagoda
- More than a dozen others seriously injured in construction accident at temple dining hall
- Structure fell in on itself as workers laid concrete on first floor of building
Topic | Cambodia
A Cambodian teenager was helped home after months of abuse by two “husbands” in China. Photo: Handout
Cambodian teen ‘bride’ back home after eight-month ordeal in China
- Thirteen-year-old girl lured across border with promise of marriage and a job only to endure abuse at the hands of two ‘husbands’
Topic | China Society
