A man cuts through metal reinforcements as rescuers search for victims at a construction site in Siem Reap on Monday. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Three killed as building collapses at Cambodian pagoda

  • More than a dozen others seriously injured in construction accident at temple dining hall
  • Structure fell in on itself as workers laid concrete on first floor of building
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Dec, 2019

A man cuts through metal reinforcements as rescuers search for victims at a construction site in Siem Reap on Monday. Photo: AFP
A Cambodian teenager was helped home after months of abuse by two “husbands” in China. Photo: Handout
Society

Cambodian teen ‘bride’ back home after eight-month ordeal in China

  • Thirteen-year-old girl lured across border with promise of marriage and a job only to endure abuse at the hands of two ‘husbands’
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 5:33am, 12 Nov, 2019

A Cambodian teenager was helped home after months of abuse by two "husbands" in China. Photo: Handout
