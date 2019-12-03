An aerial view of Sentosa Cove homes in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore developers sound alarm as oversupply of apartments threatens property prices
- A full pipeline and subdued demand have made developers increasingly cautious when bidding for land
- Property cooling measures imposed in July last year eased values for a period but prices have begun rebounding
Topic | Singapore
An aerial view of Sentosa Cove homes in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Pedestrians cross the street on Orchard Road in Singapore. Photo: AFP
From the Indian community to Chinese to Filipinos, Singapore feels the strain of immigration
- The Lion City’s reputation as a melting pot is being tested by rising nationalism
- In the past, race relations were the focus, today there are divisions within ethnic groups
Topic | Singapore
Pedestrians cross the street on Orchard Road in Singapore. Photo: AFP