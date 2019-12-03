Channels

An aerial view of Sentosa Cove homes in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Singapore developers sound alarm as oversupply of apartments threatens property prices

  • A full pipeline and subdued demand have made developers increasingly cautious when bidding for land
  • Property cooling measures imposed in July last year eased values for a period but prices have begun rebounding
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:02pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Pedestrians cross the street on Orchard Road in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Politics

From the Indian community to Chinese to Filipinos, Singapore feels the strain of immigration

  • The Lion City’s reputation as a melting pot is being tested by rising nationalism
  • In the past, race relations were the focus, today there are divisions within ethnic groups
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui

Kok Xinghui  

Updated: 10:27am, 2 Dec, 2019

