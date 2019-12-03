Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Bloomberg
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak takes stand during 1MDB corruption trial
- Najib testifies for the first time, having pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power
- His lawyer tells court ‘he was not involved in any corrupt arrangement involving funds … and did not solicit any bribes from any person’
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
