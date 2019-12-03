Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Bloomberg
Southeast Asia

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak takes stand during 1MDB corruption trial

  • Najib testifies for the first time, having pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power
  • His lawyer tells court ‘he was not involved in any corrupt arrangement involving funds … and did not solicit any bribes from any person’
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:31pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.