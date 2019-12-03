Channels

Residents stand among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Sorsogon Province in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Typhoon Kammuri leaves three dead, trail of destruction in Philippines

  • At least three people have died as Typhoon Kammuri moves over the Philippines, causing widespread damage
  • Nearly 500 flights were cancelled as Manila’s international airport closed operations out of safety concerns
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:07pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Residents stand among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Sorsogon Province in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Spectators watch the SEA Games football clash between Philippines and Cambodia in Manila. Photo: EPA
Other Sport

SEA Games 2019: training on the street; sleeping on function room floors; wrong hotels – Philippines scramble to clean up mess

  • Malaysia and Cambodia play out a 1-1 draw with no scoreboard in the stadium as teams complain of poor facilities and inadequate food
  • The Thai team were forced to practise on the street because of the distance from their hotel to the training pitch
Topic |   Southeast Asian Games 2019 (SEA Games)
Nazvi Careem

Nazvi Careem  

Updated: 3:57pm, 26 Nov, 2019

Spectators watch the SEA Games football clash between Philippines and Cambodia in Manila. Photo: EPA
