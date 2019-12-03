Residents stand among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Sorsogon Province in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Typhoon Kammuri leaves three dead, trail of destruction in Philippines
- At least three people have died as Typhoon Kammuri moves over the Philippines, causing widespread damage
- Nearly 500 flights were cancelled as Manila’s international airport closed operations out of safety concerns
Topic | The Philippines
Spectators watch the SEA Games football clash between Philippines and Cambodia in Manila. Photo: EPA
SEA Games 2019: training on the street; sleeping on function room floors; wrong hotels – Philippines scramble to clean up mess
- Malaysia and Cambodia play out a 1-1 draw with no scoreboard in the stadium as teams complain of poor facilities and inadequate food
- The Thai team were forced to practise on the street because of the distance from their hotel to the training pitch
Topic | Southeast Asian Games 2019 (SEA Games)
