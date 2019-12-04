Former US first lady Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama. Photo: AP
Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts will visit Vietnam and Malaysia to empower young women
- The pair will appear in conversation at a summit convened by the Obama Foundation to promote education in Asia-Pacific
- Obama has previously recruited the likes of David Beckham, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Natalie Portman for the Girls Opportunity Alliance
Topic | Gender equality
Former US first lady Michelle Obama and former president Barack Obama. Photo: AP