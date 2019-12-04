Dogs kept in a cage at a meat market in Indonesia. Photo: AFP / Dog Meat Free Indonesia
Indonesia province bans dog meat consumption: report
- More than 13,000 dogs are slaughtered every month in Central Java, according to animal welfare group Dog Meat Free Indonesia
- Now, Governor Ganjar Pranowo wants people to eat beef or chicken instead, saying the meat tastes better
Dogs in a cage at a slaughterhouse in Siem Reap province. Photo: AFP
Inside Cambodia’s brutal dog meat trade, which claims millions of animals each year
- Researchers say the dog meat trade is a public health crisis because it carries potentially infected animals all over the country
- Slaughterhouses in developing countries put some distance between workers and animals. But the Cambodian dog trade is hands on
