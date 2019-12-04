Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dogs kept in a cage at a meat market in Indonesia. Photo: AFP / Dog Meat Free Indonesia
Southeast Asia

Indonesia province bans dog meat consumption: report

  • More than 13,000 dogs are slaughtered every month in Central Java, according to animal welfare group Dog Meat Free Indonesia
  • Now, Governor Ganjar Pranowo wants people to eat beef or chicken instead, saying the meat tastes better
Topic |   Indonesia
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk  

Updated: 7:05pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dogs kept in a cage at a meat market in Indonesia. Photo: AFP / Dog Meat Free Indonesia
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dogs in a cage at a slaughterhouse in Siem Reap province. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Inside Cambodia’s brutal dog meat trade, which claims millions of animals each year

  • Researchers say the dog meat trade is a public health crisis because it carries potentially infected animals all over the country
  • Slaughterhouses in developing countries put some distance between workers and animals. But the Cambodian dog trade is hands on
Topic |   Cambodia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:34pm, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dogs in a cage at a slaughterhouse in Siem Reap province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.