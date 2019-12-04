Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur to face corruption charges. Photo: DPA
Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib Razak says Saudi king donated millions to ensure stability
- The funds from the late King Abdullah were a sign of support and to ensure political stability, the former premier testified
- Najib said he only found out about US$1.05 billion in his personal bank account after the anti-corruption commission took his statement
Topic | Malaysia
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: Reuters
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak was a ‘victim’ of 1MDB scandal, lawyer argues
- Najib is testifying for the first time, and began by reading 70 pages of a 243-page statement
- His lawyer told court that Najib ‘did not misappropriate funds’ and ‘did not act dishonestly’
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: Reuters