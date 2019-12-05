Passengers on board a Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit train. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia’s US$40 billion rail expansion could rival Hong Kong, Singapore while reigniting China-Japan rivalry
- Project is part of President Joko Widodo’s ambitious road map to create a US$7 trillion economy by 2045, with an emphasis on infrastructure
- Japan was awarded the first subway line in the capital, while China secured the first high-speed train deal connecting Jakarta and Bandung
Indonesian President Joko Widodo with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: EPA
Indonesia must ‘be careful’ doing business with Chinese firms, anti-corruption agency warns
- China is already a key economic partner for Indonesia but the remarks highlight concerns about Beijing’s political and economic ambitions
- China is backing high-speed railway between Jakarta and Bandung but the US$6 billion project has raised questions about transparency
