Andrew Gosling allegedly threw the wine bottle from the seventh floor of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium. Photo: Google
Southeast Asia

Expat in Singapore accused of killing man with wine bottle charged with ‘religiously aggravated’ act

  • Andrew Gosling, 47, is an Australian national accused of throwing a bottle from the seventh floor of a condo building, hitting people on the fifth floor
  • Nasiari Suree, 73, was hit in the head and died from his injuries. Gosling now faces additional charge that injuries to another person were ‘religiously motivated’
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 3:15pm, 5 Dec, 2019

Andrew Gosling allegedly threw the wine bottle from the seventh floor of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium. Photo: Google
Pedestrians cross the street on Orchard Road in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Politics

From the Indian community to Chinese to Filipinos, Singapore feels the strain of immigration

  • The Lion City’s reputation as a melting pot is being tested by rising nationalism
  • In the past, race relations were the focus, today there are divisions within ethnic groups
Topic |   Singapore
Kok Xinghui

Kok Xinghui  

Updated: 10:27am, 2 Dec, 2019

Pedestrians cross the street on Orchard Road in Singapore. Photo: AFP
