Andrew Gosling allegedly threw the wine bottle from the seventh floor of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium. Photo: Google
Expat in Singapore accused of killing man with wine bottle charged with ‘religiously aggravated’ act
- Andrew Gosling, 47, is an Australian national accused of throwing a bottle from the seventh floor of a condo building, hitting people on the fifth floor
- Nasiari Suree, 73, was hit in the head and died from his injuries. Gosling now faces additional charge that injuries to another person were ‘religiously motivated’
Topic | Singapore
Pedestrians cross the street on Orchard Road in Singapore. Photo: AFP
From the Indian community to Chinese to Filipinos, Singapore feels the strain of immigration
- The Lion City’s reputation as a melting pot is being tested by rising nationalism
- In the past, race relations were the focus, today there are divisions within ethnic groups
