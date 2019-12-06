Channels

A view of the ArtScience Museum and financial district of Singapore. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Japanese man who crashed car into Singapore bus stop blames work culture for mishap

  • The man was the most junior worker at his firm and drove a company car to send a senior colleague home, although he was feeling unwell
  • A judge handed down a US$3,675 fine for causing grievous hurt to his son and another US$1,470 in fines for hurting a pedestrian
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 3:55pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Andrew Gosling allegedly threw the wine bottle from the seventh floor of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium. Photo: Google
Southeast Asia

Expat in Singapore accused of killing man with wine bottle charged with ‘religiously aggravated’ act

  • Andrew Gosling, 47, is an Australian national accused of throwing a bottle from the seventh floor of a condo building, hitting people on the fifth floor
  • Nasiari Suree, 73, was hit in the head and died from his injuries. Gosling now faces additional charge that the attack was ‘religiously motivated’
Topic |   Singapore
Today Online

Today Online  

Updated: 10:34pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
