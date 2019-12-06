A view of the ArtScience Museum and financial district of Singapore. Photo: AFP
Japanese man who crashed car into Singapore bus stop blames work culture for mishap
- The man was the most junior worker at his firm and drove a company car to send a senior colleague home, although he was feeling unwell
- A judge handed down a US$3,675 fine for causing grievous hurt to his son and another US$1,470 in fines for hurting a pedestrian
Topic | Singapore
A view of the ArtScience Museum and financial district of Singapore. Photo: AFP
Andrew Gosling allegedly threw the wine bottle from the seventh floor of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium. Photo: Google
Expat in Singapore accused of killing man with wine bottle charged with ‘religiously aggravated’ act
- Andrew Gosling, 47, is an Australian national accused of throwing a bottle from the seventh floor of a condo building, hitting people on the fifth floor
- Nasiari Suree, 73, was hit in the head and died from his injuries. Gosling now faces additional charge that the attack was ‘religiously motivated’
Topic | Singapore
Andrew Gosling allegedly threw the wine bottle from the seventh floor of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium. Photo: Google