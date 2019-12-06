Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A house is surrounded by flooded fields after Typhoon Kammuri hit parts of the north of the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Typhoon Kammuri flooding forces tens of thousands from their homes in Philippines

  • The Philippines has been hit by some of its worst flooding in decades, caused by Typhoon Kammuri
  • At least 13 have died, 1,200 homes have been destroyed, and the Southeast Asian Games were briefly disrupted
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:41pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A house is surrounded by flooded fields after Typhoon Kammuri hit parts of the north of the Philippines. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Residents stand among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Sorsogon Province in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Manila airport reopens after Typhoon Kammuri leaves trail of destruction in Philippines

  • At least three people have died as Typhoon Kammuri moves over the Philippines, causing widespread damage
  • Nearly 500 flights were cancelled as Manila’s international airport closed operations out of safety concerns
Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:38pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residents stand among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Sorsogon Province in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.