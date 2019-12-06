A house is surrounded by flooded fields after Typhoon Kammuri hit parts of the north of the Philippines. Photo: AFP
Typhoon Kammuri flooding forces tens of thousands from their homes in Philippines
- The Philippines has been hit by some of its worst flooding in decades, caused by Typhoon Kammuri
- At least 13 have died, 1,200 homes have been destroyed, and the Southeast Asian Games were briefly disrupted
Manila airport reopens after Typhoon Kammuri leaves trail of destruction in Philippines
- At least three people have died as Typhoon Kammuri moves over the Philippines, causing widespread damage
- Nearly 500 flights were cancelled as Manila’s international airport closed operations out of safety concerns
Residents stand among their destroyed houses after Typhoon Kammuri hit Sorsogon Province in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters