Polio spreads rapidly among children, especially in unsanitary conditions in underdeveloped or war-torn regions where health care access is limited. Photo: AFP
Malaysian baby diagnosed with polio, in country’s first reported case in nearly 30 years
- The three-month old boy tested positive for the disease after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness
- Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000, after reporting its last known case of the disease in 1992
