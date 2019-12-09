Channels

Developers would like to see further concessions, including getting more time to sell projects. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore’s property oversupply could take years to clear as developers call for curbs to be eased

  • There is a 20 per cent stamp duty for foreign buyers, which developers have lobbied to have lowered
  • Central bank last week warned the oversupply threatens to push down prices
Topic |   Asia housing and property
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:50pm, 9 Dec, 2019

Developers would like to see further concessions, including getting more time to sell projects. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s tallest building, the S$3.2 billion Guoco Tower, is the latest in a string of mega developments in the island nation. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Economics

In Singapore, can monster malls scare retail woes away?

  • Instead of shrinking from the growth of e-commerce, developers are doubling down with billion-dollar shopping malls
  • Some success has been found with this approach, particularly projects close to train stations, but the future of physical retail is uncertain
Topic |   Singapore
Derek Wong

Derek Wong  

Updated: 10:15am, 2 Dec, 2019

Singapore’s tallest building, the S$3.2 billion Guoco Tower, is the latest in a string of mega developments in the island nation. Photo: Handout
