A Thai massage instructor (left) trains his student from Hong Kong at the Wat Po Thai traditional massage school in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
No pain, no fame: Thai massage could get Unesco status
- Thai massage, or nuad Thai, is ubiquitous across the kingdom, and can cost tourists as little as US$5 an hour
- Thousands flock to Thailand every year to learn the 2,000-year-old skill, which studies have shown can help relieve back pain, insomnia and even anxiety
