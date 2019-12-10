Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP
Once hailed as democracy hero, Aung San Suu Kyi now visits Hague to answer for Myanmar’s Rohingya genocide
- Myanmar is accused of systematic rape, torture and murder of thousands of Rohingya Muslims that forced more than 740,000 people to flee to Bangladesh
- On Tuesday, the International Court of Justice will begin hearings on only the third genocide case it has heard since World War II
Topic | Aung San Suu Kyi
