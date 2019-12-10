Channels

Due to inadequate income, many Malaysians also turn to family and friends to borrow money from to buy essential goods. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Young, low-income Malaysians are living beyond their means and drowning in debt, World Bank says

  • There is a high risk of bankruptcy among young people with limited financial knowledge who borrow money for consumer spending, report says
  • ‘Impulse-buying behaviour, easy access to personal loans and credit card financing’ heighten the risks, particularly among those aged 25 to 34
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 11:34am, 10 Dec, 2019

Due to inadequate income, many Malaysians also turn to family and friends to borrow money from to buy essential goods. Photo: AP
Foreign buyers view a scale model of a development in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

At US$145,000, Malaysian homes get cheaper for foreign buyers. Will locals pay the price?

  • Foreign buyers are in for a bargain as Malaysia slashes the minimum price threshold for property sales
  • Locals, though, may end up paying dearly
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 3:33am, 25 Nov, 2019

Foreign buyers view a scale model of a development in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
