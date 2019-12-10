Due to inadequate income, many Malaysians also turn to family and friends to borrow money from to buy essential goods. Photo: AP
Young, low-income Malaysians are living beyond their means and drowning in debt, World Bank says
- There is a high risk of bankruptcy among young people with limited financial knowledge who borrow money for consumer spending, report says
- ‘Impulse-buying behaviour, easy access to personal loans and credit card financing’ heighten the risks, particularly among those aged 25 to 34
Foreign buyers view a scale model of a development in Johor, Malaysia. Photo: EPA
At US$145,000, Malaysian homes get cheaper for foreign buyers. Will locals pay the price?
- Foreign buyers are in for a bargain as Malaysia slashes the minimum price threshold for property sales
- Locals, though, may end up paying dearly
