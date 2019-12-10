Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll make way for his successor ‘irrespective of whatever allegation’. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim after Apec 2020
- The prime minister, who had anointed his successor after taking office last year, said he’d make way for Anwar even as the latter faced new sexual allegations
- Mahathir said stepping down after the Apec summit hosted by Malaysia in November 2020 would prevent any disruptions
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim has denied sexually assaulting a 26-year-old man. Photo: EPA
Sex scandal, fist fight set scene for Malaysia’s ruling PKR party AGM
- Youth members of the People’s Justice Party throw stones and punches in scuffle that underlines the fragile state of Pakatan Harapan’s biggest member
- Fracas comes just days after claims emerged that the party’s president Anwar Ibrahim had sexually assaulted a 26-year-old man
Topic | Malaysia
