Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll make way for his successor ‘irrespective of whatever allegation’. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim after Apec 2020

  • The prime minister, who had anointed his successor after taking office last year, said he’d make way for Anwar even as the latter faced new sexual allegations
  • Mahathir said stepping down after the Apec summit hosted by Malaysia in November 2020 would prevent any disruptions
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:15pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll make way for his successor ‘irrespective of whatever allegation’. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim has denied sexually assaulting a 26-year-old man. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Sex scandal, fist fight set scene for Malaysia’s ruling PKR party AGM

  • Youth members of the People’s Justice Party throw stones and punches in scuffle that underlines the fragile state of Pakatan Harapan’s biggest member
  • Fracas comes just days after claims emerged that the party’s president Anwar Ibrahim had sexually assaulted a 26-year-old man
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:36pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim has denied sexually assaulting a 26-year-old man. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.