Dilapidated structures seen at the most affected war-torn area of Marawi City on May 11, 2019. File photo: Reuters
Duterte to lift martial law in southern Philippines as security forces lower terror threat
- Duterte will not further extend martial law, which expires at the end of the year, after advisers said the ‘terrorist and extremist rebellion’ has been weakened
- The president had placed the Mindanao region under martial law after local militants aligned with Islamic State staged a siege in Marawi city in May 2017
Topic | The Philippines
