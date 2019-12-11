Channels

U2 frontman Bono says he ‘probably would have been a journalist’ if he were not a singer. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

U2’s Bono urges Rodrigo Duterte to respect human rights, ahead of Manila concert on Joshua Tree Tour

  • The Irish rocker says he has ‘no plans’ to meet the Philippine president while he’s in town for U2’s first concert in the Southeast Asian country
  • U2 are in Asia for their Joshua Tree Tour 2019 that will wrap up in the Indian city of Mumbai
Topic |   Rodrigo Duterte
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

DPA  

Updated: 2:21am, 11 Dec, 2019

U2 frontman Bono says he ‘probably would have been a journalist’ if he were not a singer. Photo: AFP
