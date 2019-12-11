Channels

Myanmar's General Min Aung Hlaing arrives at a ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon in July 2018. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Rohingya atrocities: US sanctions Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing

  • Members of ethnic minorities shot, often while fleeing, or while others were burned to death in their own houses, US Treasury Department says in statement
  • Move comes as Aung San Suu Kyi attends first day of genocide hearings at UN court
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:45am, 11 Dec, 2019

Myanmar's General Min Aung Hlaing arrives at a ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon in July 2018. Photo: AFP
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi will answer for Myanmar’s Rohingya genocide at The Hague

  • Myanmar is accused of systematic rape, torture and murder of thousands of Rohingya Muslims that forced more than 740,000 people to flee to Bangladesh
  • On Tuesday, the International Court of Justice will begin hearings on only the third genocide case it has heard since World War II
Topic |   Aung San Suu Kyi
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:39pm, 10 Dec, 2019

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP
