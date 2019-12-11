Myanmar's General Min Aung Hlaing arrives at a ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon in July 2018. Photo: AFP
Rohingya atrocities: US sanctions Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing
- Members of ethnic minorities shot, often while fleeing, or while others were burned to death in their own houses, US Treasury Department says in statement
- Move comes as Aung San Suu Kyi attends first day of genocide hearings at UN court
Topic | Rohingya Muslims
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi will answer for Myanmar’s Rohingya genocide at The Hague
- Myanmar is accused of systematic rape, torture and murder of thousands of Rohingya Muslims that forced more than 740,000 people to flee to Bangladesh
- On Tuesday, the International Court of Justice will begin hearings on only the third genocide case it has heard since World War II
Topic | Aung San Suu Kyi
