Arrested Chinese suspects after the bust in Ipoh. Photo: Immigration Department of Malaysia
Dozens more Chinese arrested in Malaysia’s Ipoh for online scam, weeks after major bust in Putrajaya
- Police confiscated 80 mobile phones, 31 personal computers, seven internet routers, several credit cards, cash in various currencies and one passport
- There were 40 suspects detained, between 18 and 54 years of age. They had been living in a rented house for the past two weeks
Topic | Malaysia
Some of the 680 people – said to be Chinese nationals – arrested by Malaysia’s Immigration Department in the raid on the online scam headquarters. Photo: AP
680 Chinese held in Malaysia over online scam targeting WeChat Pay users
- Sophisticated operation in Cyberjaya duped victims in China offering fast returns on investments made via WeChat Pay or Chinese banks
- 8,230 handphones, 174 laptops and 787 computers were seized and about 100 people escaped during ‘biggest raid of the year’
