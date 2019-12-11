The city state’s second-biggest home builder has come out swinging against a rule that imposes a levy on companies if they don’t complete construction and sell all units within a period of five years from acquiring land. Photo: Reuters
Singapore property: oversupply of flats is the result of government penalties, key developer says
- Sherman Kwek, CEO of City Developments, claims penalties imposed on companies that fail to build and sell within five years have created oversupply
- Singapore has almost 32,000 flats either finished or under construction and the central bank last month warned prices could be threatened
Topic | Asia housing and property
The city state’s second-biggest home builder has come out swinging against a rule that imposes a levy on companies if they don’t complete construction and sell all units within a period of five years from acquiring land. Photo: Reuters
Developers would like to see further concessions, including getting more time to sell projects. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s property glut could take years to clear, affecting home prices and developers
- The city state had an overhang of 31,948 units as of September 30 and an analyst said it could take almost four years to clear the backlog
- Developers want the 20 per cent stamp duty for foreign buyers to be lowered and for more time to sell flats before having to pay penalties
Topic | Asia housing and property
Developers would like to see further concessions, including getting more time to sell projects. Photo: AFP