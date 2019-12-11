Anwar Ibrahim has denied the accusation by the aide, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, describing it as ‘politics at its worst’. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim to be questioned by police over claims he sexually assaulted aide
- Anwar spent nearly a decade in jail on two separate counts of sodomy and for corruption, charges he maintains were aimed at ending his political career
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has promised to hand power to Anwar, a rival turned ally, despite the latest allegations against him
Topic | Malaysia
Anwar Ibrahim has denied the accusation by the aide, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, describing it as ‘politics at its worst’. Photo: Reuters
Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim says former aide’s sexual assault claim is ‘politics at its worst’
- Muhammed Yusoff Rawther accused the former deputy premier of attempting to force him to have sex in September last year
- Anwar said the allegations were aimed at scuttling his planned takeover of the premiership
Topic | Malaysia
Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters