Anwar Ibrahim has denied the accusation by the aide, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, describing it as ‘politics at its worst’. Photo: Reuters
Malaysian PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim to be questioned by police over claims he sexually assaulted aide

  • Anwar spent nearly a decade in jail on two separate counts of sodomy and for corruption, charges he maintains were aimed at ending his political career
  • Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has promised to hand power to Anwar, a rival turned ally, despite the latest allegations against him
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:30pm, 11 Dec, 2019

Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim says former aide’s sexual assault claim is ‘politics at its worst’

  • Muhammed Yusoff Rawther accused the former deputy premier of attempting to force him to have sex in September last year
  • Anwar said the allegations were aimed at scuttling his planned takeover of the premiership
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:29pm, 5 Dec, 2019

