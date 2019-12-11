Singapore’s Raffles Hotel recently reopened after undergoing an 18-month facelift. Photo: Handout
Singapore hotels cheer as Hong Kong protests fuel Chinese tourism boom

  • Visitors spent US$4.2 billion in hospitality receipts as of November this year, five times the amount in 2018
  • Hong Kong’s unrest has pushed some visitors to the city state, while attractions such as Jewel Changi Airport and the F1 race have also helped to boost arrivals
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:49pm, 11 Dec, 2019

The sun sets over downtown Taipei as seen from Taipei 101. Photo: EPA
Japan tourists flock to Taiwan amid Hong Kong chaos, South Korea dispute

  • The self-ruled island has already welcomed 2 million visitors from Japan this year as political issues put travellers off other regional destinations
  • Travel agencies also cite Taiwan’s proximity and the weakness of its dollar against the Japanese yen as reasons for the uptick in visits
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:08am, 11 Dec, 2019

