Aung San Suu Kyi attends a second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Aung San Suu Kyi says it’s ‘misleading’ to label Myanmar’s treatment of Rohingya Muslims as genocide

  • The Nobel Peace Prize laureate said there has been high levels of military force, but added the conflict in Rakhine state was ‘complex and not easy to fathom’
  • The case against Myanmar was brought by Gambia, which has accused the Southeast Asian country of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention
Myanmar
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:51pm, 11 Dec, 2019

Aung San Suu Kyi attends a second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP
