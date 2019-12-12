Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia at a hawker centre in Singapore. Photo: Twitter
Singapore iPhone photographers share experience of playing tour guide to Apple CEO Tim Cook

  • The Apple boss is on a two-day visit to Singapore and has met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and visited an Apple store
  • He was also shown around the Tiong Bahru market and had breakfast with local iPhone photographers
Today Online  

Updated: 3:38pm, 12 Dec, 2019

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia at a hawker centre in Singapore. Photo: Twitter
The State Times Review Facebook page. Photo: Screengrab
Facebook urges Singapore government to respect ‘free expression’ as it complies with fake news law

  • The site attached a label to a blogger’s post that said it was ‘legally required’ to tell users ‘the Singapore government says this post has false information’
  • Facebook’s notice was linked to an official website detailing the government’s assertions on why the dissident’s post contained false statements of fact
SCMP

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 11:16pm, 30 Nov, 2019

The State Times Review Facebook page. Photo: Screengrab
