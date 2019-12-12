Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with photographers Darren Soh and Aik Beng Chia at a hawker centre in Singapore. Photo: Twitter
Singapore iPhone photographers share experience of playing tour guide to Apple CEO Tim Cook
- The Apple boss is on a two-day visit to Singapore and has met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and visited an Apple store
- He was also shown around the Tiong Bahru market and had breakfast with local iPhone photographers
Topic | Singapore
