Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried on a sedan-chair after taking part in the royal barge procession near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thousands cheer as Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn wraps up coronation with barge procession
- Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida took part in a flotilla procession along the Chao Praya river in Bangkok
- The event, which allowed Thais a rare chance to see the royal family in the flesh, also drew foreign dignitaries and diplomats
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media in November after being stripped of his MP status. His party faces dissolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
Will Thailand’s Future Forward party survive a Prayuth government?
- The party co-founded by charismatic billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is facing dissolution over loans he provided to it
- The uncertainty has raised fears of a return to street politics in Thailand, but the leader says Hong Kong style protests are not the solution
