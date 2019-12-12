Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried on a sedan-chair after taking part in the royal barge procession near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thousands cheer as Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn wraps up coronation with barge procession

  • Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida took part in a flotilla procession along the Chao Praya river in Bangkok
  • The event, which allowed Thais a rare chance to see the royal family in the flesh, also drew foreign dignitaries and diplomats
Topic |   Thailand
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:19pm, 12 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn is carried on a sedan-chair after taking part in the royal barge procession near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media in November after being stripped of his MP status. His party faces dissolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Will Thailand’s Future Forward party survive a Prayuth government?

  • The party co-founded by charismatic billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is facing dissolution over loans he provided to it
  • The uncertainty has raised fears of a return to street politics in Thailand, but the leader says Hong Kong style protests are not the solution
Topic |   Thailand
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Jitsiree Thongnoi  

Updated: 1:43pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit talks to the media in November after being stripped of his MP status. His party faces dissolution. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.