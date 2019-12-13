Anwar Ibrahim. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim gives statement to police over sex assault claims
- He was summoned to the police headquarters over the allegations levelled by a former aide who accused the leader-in-waiting of trying to force him to have sex
- The PKR boss has dismissed the accusations as politically-motivated slander
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll make way for his successor ‘irrespective of whatever allegation’. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim after Apec 2020
- The prime minister, who had anointed his successor after taking office last year, said he’d make way for Anwar even as the latter faced new sexual allegations
- Mahathir said stepping down after the Apec summit hosted by Malaysia in November 2020 would prevent any disruptions
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
