Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim gives statement to police over sex assault claims

  • He was summoned to the police headquarters over the allegations levelled by a former aide who accused the leader-in-waiting of trying to force him to have sex
  • The PKR boss has dismissed the accusations as politically-motivated slander
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Dec, 2019

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll make way for his successor ‘irrespective of whatever allegation’. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad says he’ll hand over power to Anwar Ibrahim after Apec 2020

  • The prime minister, who had anointed his successor after taking office last year, said he’d make way for Anwar even as the latter faced new sexual allegations
  • Mahathir said stepping down after the Apec summit hosted by Malaysia in November 2020 would prevent any disruptions
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:15pm, 10 Dec, 2019

