Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (left) leaves the Peace palace in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi wants Rohingya genocide case thrown out by UN court
- Myanmar leader warns that proceeding would ‘undermine reconciliation’, saying country’s own justice system should be given chance to work first
- 17-judge panel to make decision ‘as soon as possible’, but no date given
Aung San Suu Kyi attends a second day of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on December 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
