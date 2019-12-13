Kang So-bi, the wife of North Korean businessman Mun Chol-myong, and North Korean embassy counsellor Kim Yu-song arrive at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: EPA
Malaysian court says North Korean businessman can be extradited to US to face money-laundering charges
- Mun Chol-myong has lived in Malaysia for a decade and denies FBI claims he shipped luxury goods to North Korea and laundered funds
- Charges relate mainly to his work for a firm in neighbouring Singapore, and his case has highlighted ties between the city state and Pyongyang
Topic | North Korea
