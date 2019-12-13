Kang So-bi, the wife of North Korean businessman Mun Chol-myong, and North Korean embassy counsellor Kim Yu-song arrive at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian court says North Korean businessman can be extradited to US to face money-laundering charges

  • Mun Chol-myong has lived in Malaysia for a decade and denies FBI claims he shipped luxury goods to North Korea and laundered funds
  • Charges relate mainly to his work for a firm in neighbouring Singapore, and his case has highlighted ties between the city state and Pyongyang
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:03pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kang So-bi, the wife of North Korean businessman Mun Chol-myong, and North Korean embassy counsellor Kim Yu-song arrive at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.