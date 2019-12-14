Indonesia’s little-known glaciers are melting so fast they could disappear in a decade. Photo: AFP
Indonesia has its own ‘tropical glaciers’. But climate change means they could be gone within a decade
- Ice sheets in tropical countries are smaller, so more vulnerable. Estimates suggest Papua’s glaciers have shrunk 85 per cent
- Aside from any environmental impact, their disappearance would be a cultural loss for some indigenous Papuans who consider them sacred
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesia’s little-known glaciers are melting so fast they could disappear in a decade. Photo: AFP