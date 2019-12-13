A photo posted on the Immigration Department's Facebook pages in November showing some of those they had detained. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Anti-scam crackdown sees 373 Chinese nationals charged with entering Malaysia without valid permits

  • Those arrested were part of a group of 680 suspected scammers who were rounded up during a large-scale operation by the Immigration Department
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 5:09pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo posted on the Immigration Department's Facebook pages in November showing some of those they had detained. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
Arrested Chinese suspects after the bust in Ipoh. Photo: Immigration Department of Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Dozens more Chinese arrested in Malaysia’s Ipoh for online scam

  • Police confiscated 80 mobile phones, 31 personal computers, seven internet routers, several credit cards, cash in various currencies and one passport
  • There were 40 suspects detained, between 18 and 54 years of age. They had been living in a rented house for the past two weeks
Topic |   Malaysia
Star Digital

Star Digital  

Updated: 3:11pm, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Arrested Chinese suspects after the bust in Ipoh. Photo: Immigration Department of Malaysia
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.