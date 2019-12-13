A photo posted on the Immigration Department's Facebook pages in November showing some of those they had detained. Photo: Facebook
Anti-scam crackdown sees 373 Chinese nationals charged with entering Malaysia without valid permits
- Those arrested were part of a group of 680 suspected scammers who were rounded up during a large-scale operation by the Immigration Department
Topic | Malaysia
A photo posted on the Immigration Department's Facebook pages in November showing some of those they had detained. Photo: Facebook
Arrested Chinese suspects after the bust in Ipoh. Photo: Immigration Department of Malaysia
Dozens more Chinese arrested in Malaysia’s Ipoh for online scam
- Police confiscated 80 mobile phones, 31 personal computers, seven internet routers, several credit cards, cash in various currencies and one passport
- There were 40 suspects detained, between 18 and 54 years of age. They had been living in a rented house for the past two weeks
Topic | Malaysia
Arrested Chinese suspects after the bust in Ipoh. Photo: Immigration Department of Malaysia