Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the antimilitary Future Forward Party, surrounded by his supporters. Photo: AP Photo
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai opposition leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit calls on supporters to mobilise in Bangkok on Saturday

  • Call comes just days after Thailand’s election panel call for the dissolution of Thanathorn’s progressive Future Forward Party
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:30pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the antimilitary Future Forward Party, surrounded by his supporters. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.