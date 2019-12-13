US Admiral John Aquilino speaks during a news conference in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US and ‘like-minded’ partners will maintain security in Asia in face of Chinese ‘competition’, American admiral says

  • Admiral John Aquilino criticised China’s construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:30pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Admiral John Aquilino speaks during a news conference in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, speaks at the Pentagon. Photo: US Departments of Defence
China /  Diplomacy

Pentagon’s top official on Asia policy, Randall Schriver, quits his post

  • Randall Schriver is a vocal critic of Beijing and the first US official to call the internment facilities in Xinjiang ‘concentration camps’
  • Friction with the Trump administration is a cause for the resignation, according to a report in Foreign Policy
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 6:51am, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, speaks at the Pentagon. Photo: US Departments of Defence
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.