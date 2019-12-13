US Admiral John Aquilino speaks during a news conference in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
US and ‘like-minded’ partners will maintain security in Asia in face of Chinese ‘competition’, American admiral says
- Admiral John Aquilino criticised China’s construction of artificial islands in the South China Sea
Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs, speaks at the Pentagon. Photo: US Departments of Defence
Pentagon’s top official on Asia policy, Randall Schriver, quits his post
- Randall Schriver is a vocal critic of Beijing and the first US official to call the internment facilities in Xinjiang ‘concentration camps’
- Friction with the Trump administration is a cause for the resignation, according to a report in Foreign Policy
