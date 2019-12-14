William Schabas, a Canadian attorney defending Myanmar against genocide charges. Photo: Reuters
Was Myanmar’s lawyer caught on tape calling crimes against Rohingya Muslims genocide?

  • Canadian lawyer William Schabas appeared in a documentary in 2013 seemingly describing the crimes against the Rohingya genocide
  • But this week he stood alongside Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Hague and denied any such crime had taken place
Reuters

Updated: 11:40am, 14 Dec, 2019

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (left) leaves the Peace palace in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi wants Rohingya genocide case thrown out by UN court

  • Myanmar leader warns that proceeding would ‘undermine reconciliation’, saying country’s own justice system should be given chance to work first
  • 17-judge panel to make decision ‘as soon as possible’, but no date given
Reuters

Updated: 5:55am, 13 Dec, 2019

