William Schabas, a Canadian attorney defending Myanmar against genocide charges. Photo: Reuters
Was Myanmar’s lawyer caught on tape calling crimes against Rohingya Muslims genocide?
- Canadian lawyer William Schabas appeared in a documentary in 2013 seemingly describing the crimes against the Rohingya genocide
- But this week he stood alongside Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the Hague and denied any such crime had taken place
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (left) leaves the Peace palace in The Hague on Friday. Photo: AFP
Aung San Suu Kyi wants Rohingya genocide case thrown out by UN court
- Myanmar leader warns that proceeding would ‘undermine reconciliation’, saying country’s own justice system should be given chance to work first
- 17-judge panel to make decision ‘as soon as possible’, but no date given
