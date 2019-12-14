The attack occurred on Friday along a highway in Borongan City. Photo: EPA
Communist rebel attack killed two, wounded 15 in Philippines, military says
- Police were riding in a vehicle along a highway when there was an explosion and volley of gunfire, killing one officer and wounding five others
- A tricycle packed with civilians got caught in the crossfire, killing a 69-year-old grandmother and injuring 10 people, including three children
Topic | Philippines insurgency
