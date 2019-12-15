Several thousand supporters of a popular opposition party in Thailand that is under threat of dissolution rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital in one of the largest political demonstrations since a 2014 coup. Photo: EPA
Thai opposition warns of more street protests after thousands ‘stand up and fight’ at Bangkok rally
- People rally in Bangkok in one of the largest political demonstrations since a 2014 coup
- Opposition party’s progressive, antimilitary agenda has struck a chord with the young
Topic | Thailand
