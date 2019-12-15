The government says the city state is vulnerable to misleading and inaccurate news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread internet access. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore uses ‘fake news law’ to demand opposition party corrects online posts about job losses

  • It is the third time that authorities have used the law, called the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act
Topic |   Singapore
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:17pm, 15 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The government says the city state is vulnerable to misleading and inaccurate news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread internet access. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.