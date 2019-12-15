The government says the city state is vulnerable to misleading and inaccurate news because of its position as a global financial hub, its mixed ethnic and religious population and widespread internet access. Photo: AFP
Singapore uses ‘fake news law’ to demand opposition party corrects online posts about job losses
- It is the third time that authorities have used the law, called the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act
Topic | Singapore
