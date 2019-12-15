Mindanao was shaken by four powerful quakes in October and November, which together killed at least 20 people. Photo: AFP
Philippines’ Davao rocked by magnitude 6.8 earthquake, leaving one person dead
- A six-year-old girl died after a wall collapsed on her as a result of the quake, and several strong aftershocks were recorded after the main tremor
- Mindanao was shaken by four powerful quakes in October and November, which together killed at least 20 people
Topic | Earthquakes
