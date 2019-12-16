One theory is that the region’s crazy rich Asians are also crazy big risk takers, willing to plunge millions into funds that can have massive volatility. Photo: AFP
Why Singapore’s hedge funds are outperforming their global rivals
- Hedge funds in Singapore are shining as a group, generating an average return of 9.4 per cent for clients in 2019
- On a per capita basis, Singapore is one of the wealthiest nations in the world, and it has an outsize wealth management sector
Singapore
Developers would like to see further concessions, including getting more time to sell projects. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s property glut could take years to clear, affecting home prices and developers
- The city state had an overhang of 31,948 units as of September 30 and an analyst said it could take almost four years to clear the backlog
- Developers want the 20 per cent stamp duty for foreign buyers to be lowered and for more time to sell flats before having to pay penalties
Asia housing and property
