Rescuers search for survivors of a collapsed building after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Padada town. Photo: AFP
Death toll from Philippines earthquake rises to 3 as rescuers search rubble
- There were widespread power outages and minor damage to more than 300 homes and eight government buildings
- Crews used chainsaws and thermal imaging equipment to look for survivors after market building collapsed but held little hope of finding anyone alive
