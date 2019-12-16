Goldman Sachs is reportedly in talks with authorities in Malaysia and the US in a bid to put the 1MDB scandal behind it. Photo: AP
Goldman Sachs’ Malaysian trial over 1MDB scandal moved to higher court
- Goldman’s units are accused of misleading investors when arranging US$6.5 billion of bond sales, knowing the funds would be misused
- Malaysian finance minister Lim Guan Eng has previously rejected Goldman’s apology and called for US$7.5 billion in reparations from the bank
Protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption at 1MDB with portraits of Jho Low in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
The hunt for Jho Low: is net closing on 1MDB’s billion-dollar whale?
- It’s been a tough year for the fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, accused of one of the biggest frauds ever
- He’s given up US$1 billion in assets and now his former BFF Najib Razak has thrown him under the bus. Still, he has his freedom – but for how long?
