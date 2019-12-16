Late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, left, pictured with his wife Imelda in 1985. Photo: AFP
Philippines court throws out US$3.9 billion Marcos family forfeiture case
- Judges acknowledged the atrocities and plunder of state resources committed under the regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos
- But they found insufficient evidence to order his family return any funds – ruling photocopied documents could not be used as evidence
Topic | The Philippines
