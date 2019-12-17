Tim Leissner at a Golden Globes after party in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2014. Photo: AFP
US settles with ex-Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner over Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal

  • Former executive barred from securities industry for helping facilitate high-level bribery scheme
  • Leissner also required to give up ill-gotten gains of US$43.7 million
Reuters  

Updated: 6:37am, 17 Dec, 2019

This Week in Asia /  Politics

The hunt for Jho Low: is net closing on 1MDB’s billion-dollar whale?

  • It’s been a tough year for the fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, accused of one of the biggest frauds ever
  • He’s given up US$1 billion in assets and now his former BFF Najib Razak has thrown him under the bus. Still, he has his freedom – but for how long?
SCMP

Tashny Sukumaran  

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 12:35pm, 16 Dec, 2019

Protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption at 1MDB with portraits of Jho Low in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
