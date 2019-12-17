Tim Leissner at a Golden Globes after party in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2014. Photo: AFP
US settles with ex-Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner over Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal
- Former executive barred from securities industry for helping facilitate high-level bribery scheme
- Leissner also required to give up ill-gotten gains of US$43.7 million
Protesters demonstrating against alleged corruption at 1MDB with portraits of Jho Low in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
The hunt for Jho Low: is net closing on 1MDB’s billion-dollar whale?
- It’s been a tough year for the fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, accused of one of the biggest frauds ever
- He’s given up US$1 billion in assets and now his former BFF Najib Razak has thrown him under the bus. Still, he has his freedom – but for how long?
