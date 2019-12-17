Somkid Pumpuang was deemed an ‘excellent prisoner’ and let free in May. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ may have killed again, months after his release from prison
- Somkid Pumpuang was sentenced to life in 2005 for killing five women believed to be involved in the sex and nightlife industry, only to be freed in May
- Police are now hunting him after identifying him as the prime suspect in the murder of a 51-year-old hotel maid in Khon Kaen in northeastern Thailand
Somkid Pumpuang was deemed an ‘excellent prisoner’ and let free in May. Photo: AFP
Hitman claims Najib Razak ordered killing of model Altantuya Shaariibuu, accusing her of spying on Malaysia
- Azilah Hadri, a former policeman on death row, says he had assumed he would receive the protection of Najib, who was defence minister at the time
- Najib has dismissed the allegations as ‘complete fabrication’
Policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar arrive at court. In 2009 both were convicted and sentenced to death. Photo: Reuters