Luxury waterfront condominiums in the Tanjong Rhu area. Singapore is dealing with a property glut which could take years to clear. Photo: Reuters
As Singapore heads into election, easing property curbs appears unlikely

  • Developers have called on the government to loosen curbs as Singapore deals with a housing oversupply
  • But analysts say relaxing these cooling measures could lead to higher property prices and may cost the ruling PAP votes
Updated: 11:45am, 18 Dec, 2019

Luxury waterfront condominiums in the Tanjong Rhu area. Singapore is dealing with a property glut which could take years to clear. Photo: Reuters
An aerial view of Sentosa Cove homes in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore developers sound alarm as oversupply of apartments threatens property prices

  • A full pipeline and subdued demand have made developers increasingly cautious when bidding for land
  • Property cooling measures imposed in July last year eased values for a period but prices have begun rebounding
Updated: 1:02pm, 3 Dec, 2019

An aerial view of Sentosa Cove homes in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
