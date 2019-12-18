Grab is one of the tech companies that have expressed an interest in submitting a bid for one of the five virtual banking licences on offer in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Grab, Razer must prove profitability to win new Singapore digital banking licences
- Singapore’s Monetary Authority is offering five virtual banking licences as part of a strategy to strengthen competition
- Grab and Razer have expressed interest in bidding, but the loss-making tech firms will have to prove they can generate profits
Topic | Singapore
Grab is one of the tech companies that have expressed an interest in submitting a bid for one of the five virtual banking licences on offer in Singapore. Photo: Reuters